Gerald Lee Mason Jr.
Jan 6, 1967 - Feb 3, 2020
Gerald Lee Mason Jr. was born on January 6, 1967 in Kansas City, Kansas and passed away at the age of 53 in Sacramento, California on February 3, 2020.
Jerry was a handyman and took work seriously. He was a part of the Atwater-Merced Pool League. He enjoyed playing slots, bingo and loved bowling.
Jerry is survived by his companion Tracy Mitchell, children Gerald Lee Mason III, Robert Lee Mason, Joshua Lee Mason and Roxanne Mason. He also leaves behind his brother Ivan Lee Dunnam, sisters Katherina Alexander and Rose Ann Jackson as well as 7 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Gerald Lee Mason Sr., mother Karen Kay Denniston, grandparents, brother Michael Lee Mason and sisters Karen Lee Holter and Pamela Sue Mason.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 22, 2020