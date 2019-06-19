Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Graveside service 10:00 AM Plainsburg Cemetery Memorial Gathering Following Services Baxter Hall Le Grand , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Allen Reiman

October 10, 1943 - June 10, 2019

Gerald Allen Reiman passed away at home on June 10, 2019. He battled declining health for several years prior to his passing.

Allen loved the outdoors and grew up a county-boy in the Plainsburg area. He attended Plainsburg Elementary and graduated from Le Grand High School in 1961 where he was active in all sports and music. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Fresno State, then later obtained a teaching credential from the state of California.

In the mid-seventies, while teaching full -time, Allen and his cousin, Ron Tesone, partnered to establish R & T farms, becoming successful almond growers. He also farmed independently.

After 32 years of teaching, he retired from the Merced City School District to devote more time to his hobbies.

Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed these sports year-round. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.

He loved music and was a talented musician able to play several different instruments. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing at gatherings with family and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his father Gerald Reiman (Lillian) and mother Gertrude Benson (Ren) and two sisters, Marleen DeBoer and Gloria Morgenstern.

He is survived by three daughters, Leslie Schleth (Derek), Jennifer Williams, and Ellen Harris; 5 grandchildren:

Ryan Williams (Amanda), Madilyn Williams, Jordan Schleth, Hailianne Griffith, and Lena Harris. He is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Ringer, Joanne Presnell and Betty Nolen; and a brother, Neil Benson.

Allen's family would like to acknowledge his caregivers, Jessica Ramirez and Rosie Romero, for their kind and compassionate care, which allowed Allen to remain in his beloved home until his passing. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 10 am, at Plainsburg Cemetery. Food and fellowship will immediately follow the service at Baxter Hall in Le Grand.

www.cvobituaries.com





