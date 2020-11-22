Gerald SchoonhovenMarch 27, 1931 - November 16, 2020Chowchilla, California -Gerald Schoonhoven, 89, passed away on November 16. 2020 at his home in Chowchilla, California.He was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Gerrit and Jane Schoonhoven. Gerald was a resident of Chowchilla for 63 years. He farmed in Chowchilla, Alamo District for 57 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church, Madera County Farm Bureau Board and the Alview school board. Gerald was also a medic in the US Navy 1950-1954., Charter Board Member in California "Kokanee Power" Fishery and a Board member of Red Top El Nido Lions Club. Gerald had three "F's", family, farming and fishing. He was preceded in death by his sister Henrietta. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Schoonhoven of Chowchilla. Four Children Gary (Diane) Schoonhoven of Idaho, Janice (Billy) Rinehart of Delhi, Mike (Lucia) Schoonhoven of Chowchilla, and Kevin (Mandy) Schoonhoven of Vallejo. Ten Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.Private graveside services was held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella. Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church, Chowchilla at 2:00 pm. Donations made be made to Hinds Hospice 410 W Main St A, Merced, CA 95340 and Hartstone Bible Camp 17856 Van Arsdale Road Potter Valley, CA 95469Jay Chapel in charge of arrangements.