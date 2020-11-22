1/1
Gerald Schoonhoven
1931 - 2020
Gerald Schoonhoven
March 27, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Chowchilla, California -
Gerald Schoonhoven, 89, passed away on November 16. 2020 at his home in Chowchilla, California.
He was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Gerrit and Jane Schoonhoven. Gerald was a resident of Chowchilla for 63 years. He farmed in Chowchilla, Alamo District for 57 years. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church, Madera County Farm Bureau Board and the Alview school board. Gerald was also a medic in the US Navy 1950-1954., Charter Board Member in California "Kokanee Power" Fishery and a Board member of Red Top El Nido Lions Club. Gerald had three "F's", family, farming and fishing. He was preceded in death by his sister Henrietta. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nellie Schoonhoven of Chowchilla. Four Children Gary (Diane) Schoonhoven of Idaho, Janice (Billy) Rinehart of Delhi, Mike (Lucia) Schoonhoven of Chowchilla, and Kevin (Mandy) Schoonhoven of Vallejo. Ten Grandchildren and seven Great-Grandchildren.
Private graveside services was held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella. Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church, Chowchilla at 2:00 pm. Donations made be made to Hinds Hospice 410 W Main St A, Merced, CA 95340 and Hartstone Bible Camp 17856 Van Arsdale Road Potter Valley, CA 95469
Jay Chapel in charge of arrangements.



Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cornerstone Community Church
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
November 21, 2020
Well, your family has been in my life my whole life! Im so sad for your family losing your Papa-but only on this earth. I always remember Gerald as such a character. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you, my Chowchilla, Presbyterian Church, horn honks on 152 family. God bless you all. Big Hugs to you all.

Terri (Carver) and Marc Widelitz
Friend
November 21, 2020
Seeing his smiling face is just one of the many snapshots of memories of my life in Chowchilla. He was always smiling. He always was welcoming. Always made me know I was a friend. A good man who’s family I love.❤
Patty Carver Rowan
Friend
November 20, 2020
I am so sorry “Mr. Schoonhoven” (childhood manners remain firmly in place!) had to leave us all, but I imagine his fishing stories just got bigger and better! Such an icon in our church and farm communities when I was a child! Never such a visit as when my mom would say, “We’re going to the Schoonhoven’s!” Prayers for Peace and Comfort for Nellie and all her family!
Penni Fry Johnson
Friend
November 20, 2020
My condolences to Nellie & the extended families.
So sorry for your loss.
Sandy Christian
Friend
November 19, 2020
God bless you Nellie & family! I am so sorry to hear this sad news. The two of you raised an amazing son (Kevin) and I’m certain his siblings as well. Keeping your sweet family in my prayers and sending love. Prayers for peace in Christ Jesus.
Kendall Precour
Friend
November 19, 2020
Gerald has been a family friend for many years. Love and prayers to the family from the Askew family in Idaho.
Betty Askew
Friend
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
