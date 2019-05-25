Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Atwater at St. Anthony's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Geraldine Lochmann

September 27, 1930 – May 16, 2019

Geraldine (Jeri) Lochmann a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother joined our Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Jeri was determined not to be away from her dear Otto on their 68th anniversary- May 19.

She was born in Monongahela, PA to her parents, John and Corinne Clement. Jeri was raised in Donora, PA until her last year in high school, when they moved to Inglewood, CA where she graduated. She continued her education at El Camino College, where she met the love of her life, Otto Lochmann, and started what we now know as our family. On May 19, 1951, Otto and Geraldine made an oath to our Lord and to each other that they would spend the rest of their lives loving each other.

As a woman of faith, she made sure to have our Lord as the head of her home. Her Italian roots came out in her love for her family! Family was first, and no matter what, her love was always unconditional. It was very important to Jeri that her home was open to anyone and that you were always welcomed to a good home cooked meal!

She enjoyed art, catering, entertaining, sewing, making vestibules for the priests, and puzzles. She even illustrated one of her granddaughter's children's books, "The Castle Church". Jeri had a passion for music and at one point had the opportunity to sing opera professionally (she chose to raise her family instead)! She kept music in her life by singing for the Lord. In total she had 38 years of ministry which included teaching Junior High CCD, Confirmation, Life Teen, RCIA, and the Kairos Prison Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Corrine Clement, her loving husband Otto Lochmann, daughter Corinne Lochmann, and her 2 brothers, Bill Clement and Danny Clement. She is survived by her brother, Nance Clement, and beloved children, Catherine Ancalade (Ken), Benedict Lochmann (Michelle), Celeste Tremble (Ron), Christine Gallagher, Cynthia Williams (Ken), Cecilia Canisso-Strouse (Russ), Bryan Lochmann (Brandy), 17 beloved grandchildren, her 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, with the rosary being held at 6:00 p.m. at Wilson's Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater. The mass will be held on May 29 at 10:00 a.m. in Atwater at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: St. Anthony's Religious Education Dept. 1799 Winton Way, Atwater, CA 95301

www.cvobituaries.com





