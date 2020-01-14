Geraldine Mae Winter
Oct 4, 1933 - Jan 2, 2020
Geraldine Winter was born on October 4, 1933 and passed away on January 2, 2020 in Merced, California where she was a resident for 47 years.
Geraldine was a homemaker and real-estate broker. She and her husband Colonel Charles T. Winter USAF (Ret.) traveled during his Military career. They lived in Pennsylvania, Japan, Okinawa, Philippines, Ice Land, Texas, Florida, Oregon, and California.
Geraldine is preceded in death by her father Raymond Lied, mother Elizabeth, brothers Eugene, Melvin and sister Dorothy.
She is survived by her loving husband Colonel Charles T. Winter USAF (Ret.), son Charles J. Winter, and daughters Bonnie G. Winter and Melanie A. Winter.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church located at 1455 E. Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 14, 2020