Gerardo HigaredaJune 28, 1958- May 31, 2020HIGAREDA- Gerardo Higareda, 61, passed on May 31, 2020. He was born June 28, 1958, in Sahuayo, Michoacan, Mexico, the son of Jesus and Martha Higareda.In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Felipe Higareda. Surviving in addition to his wife, Maria Gutierrez of Merced, are his son, Gerardo Higareda and his wife Vicki of Merced; daughters, Tauzetti Pritchard and her husband Chris of Fresno, Eva Soto and her husband Gabriel of Temecula, and step-son Cristian of Merced; grandchildren, Damien Soto, Julian Higareda, Arianna Soto, Lauren Tatman, Mariah Higareda, and Elias Pritchard. Sisters, Martha Avalos (Mariano), Rosalia Treviño (Antonio), Maria Higareda; Josefina Calderon (Martin), Angelica Martinez (Joel); and many beloved nieces and nephews.Funeral services pending relaxation of the CoVid-19 restrictions.The Higareda family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many friends and family for their outpouring of love and ever-present support of Gerardo.