Aug 10, 1920 - Mar 1, 2020

Gertrude Reed, 99, of Los Banos, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Anberry Nursing Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born of the late Robert and Ruth (Guthrie) Bass on August 10, 1920 in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Gertrude was loved by all who knew her. She was quite until you got to know her. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and making afghans. Gertrude was involved in church until she got to where she could not attend. She was a great mother and grandmother. She had 99 years on this earth and was trying for 100. We told her, we would have a party if she made it. We will continue to celebrate her life. She will be missed by those who are left.

Gertrude is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Reed, sister Glenna, and 3 daughters: Betty, Marti and Sue

She is survived by her children, Wes (Sharon) Reed of Modesto, Ken Reed of Merced and Kathy Delaney (Jerry) Corning, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many family and friends.

The family will like to thank the Anberry Nursing and Rehab Center f for the great care given to my mother.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by The Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

