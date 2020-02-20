Gilbert Ybarra (1965 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Ybarra.
Service Information
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-384-1119
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Planada, CA
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Planada, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Planada, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gilbert H. Ybarra
May 26, 1965 - Feb 9, 2020
Gilbert H. Ybarra, 54, of Planada, CA passed away during the early morning hours of February 9, 2020. He was born May 26, 1965 in Merced, CA. Gilbert was known to be a hard worker and a jack of all trades. Anyone could count on him when it came to something that needed to be fixed or when you needed a good laugh. He worked as a truck driver for many years, but his last occupation was a forklift operator at Central Valley Processing. Gilbert had many hobbies which included calligraphy writing, drawing and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, son and friend.
Viewing and visitation for Gilbert will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, opening at 5:00 PM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church in Planada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM, also at Sacred Heart Church in Planada, with burial immediately following at Plainsburg Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.