1/1
Gilbert Zambrano
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert Zambrano
September 30, 1967 - November 27, 2020
Atwater, California - It is with great sadness that the family of Gilbert Zambrano announce his passing after a sudden death on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Gilbert was an avid fisherman who loved trying out new lures and finding secret fishing spots whenever he got a chance. Whether it was carpentry, welding or working on cars, Gilbert was a meticulous craftsman who had a passion for designing, building, and fixing with perfection in mind. When not in his garage, Gilbert was either by his grill or in the kitchen trying out new recipes to wow his friends and family. He especially loved teaching his two sons how to cook and enjoyed watching them develop their passion for cooking under his guidance.
Gilbert is survived and missed by his wife of 27 years, Olga Zambrano and their boys, Garrett and Grant Zambrano. He is also survived by his parents Benito and Mary Zambrano; his sister Caroline Koehn.
Due to restrictions there will be a private viewing and service for immediate family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved