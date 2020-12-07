Gilbert ZambranoSeptember 30, 1967 - November 27, 2020Atwater, California - It is with great sadness that the family of Gilbert Zambrano announce his passing after a sudden death on Friday, November 27, 2020.Gilbert was an avid fisherman who loved trying out new lures and finding secret fishing spots whenever he got a chance. Whether it was carpentry, welding or working on cars, Gilbert was a meticulous craftsman who had a passion for designing, building, and fixing with perfection in mind. When not in his garage, Gilbert was either by his grill or in the kitchen trying out new recipes to wow his friends and family. He especially loved teaching his two sons how to cook and enjoyed watching them develop their passion for cooking under his guidance.Gilbert is survived and missed by his wife of 27 years, Olga Zambrano and their boys, Garrett and Grant Zambrano. He is also survived by his parents Benito and Mary Zambrano; his sister Caroline Koehn.Due to restrictions there will be a private viewing and service for immediate family.