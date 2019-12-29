Gina Edwards
July 27, 1948 - Dec 24, 2019
Gina Edwards, a longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Wednesday, December 24, 2019 in Modesto, CA. She was 71 years old.
She was born July 27, 1948 in Sacramento, California the daughter of Opal and Elwood Guther.
Gina and her late husband Bill enjoyed fishing, going to concerts and visiting their grandchildren. She was very generous with her time.
She was a member of the American River Chapter of Daughters of Revolution. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Opal and Elwood Guther and her husband Bill Edwards.
Gina is survived by her children: Blair and William Edwards, 2 grandchildren, and many family and friends.
Per her wishes, There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the women's shelter of Merced, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020