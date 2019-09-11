Gladene Craven
May 29, 1924 – Sept 6, 2019
Gladene Craven passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 6th. She was a lifelong resident of Stanislaus and Merced Counties where she and her husband Roy were successful farmers and ranchers. Gladene was a gracious and fun-loving lady with no pretensions welcoming to everyone. With a great sense of adventure, she always had a suitcase packed ready to travel throughout the West at a moment's notice whenever Roy said, "Get the grub box."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; children, Barbara and Curtis. She is survived and deeply missed by her daughter, Donna Craven; grandchildren, Kirk Tabar, Robin von Moos, Christine Ayers and Janice Duran; great-grandchildren and all of her extended family.
Private family services will be held.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 11, 2019