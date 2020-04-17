Glenda D. Heriford
February 26, 1951 - April 7, 2020
Glenda Heriford, aged 69, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Merced, Ca. Glenda was born on February 26, 1951 to Walter and Rosalie Slate. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Brenda Tate and Violet Slate, and an infant son, Daniel Allen Heriford, Jr.
Glenda married Daniel Heriford on April 22, 1972. She was retired from Weaver School, where she worked in the cafeteria for 22 years. Glenda's greatest joys in life were spending time with family and friends, and gambling. She was able to do both once more, on a family trip to Reno, before she passed away.
Glenda is survived by Daniel, her husband of 48 years, their son, Earl and daughter in law, Stacey and her brother, Jerry Slate and his wife, Cathy. She also leaves behind 3 generations of numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 17, 2020