Service Information

Evins Funeral home
1109 5th Street
Modesto , CA 95351
(209)-522-3846

Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Service
11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

Glendora Palmer

April 3, 1933 - May 22, 2019

Glendora Palmer (Mother Palmer), was born April 3, 1933, in Hope, Ark. to the union of her parents David Stewart and Geneva West Stewart.

Mother Palmer was the beloved church Mother of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Merced for many years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking. Mother Palmer was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on May 22, 2019, she was 86 years old. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Deacon, William James Palmer, daughter, Carolyn Palmer, brothers, Eddie Stewart, Bill Stewart, Robert Stewart, John West, sisters, Jewel Roberts, and Jean Roberts.

Mother Palmer leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jacqueline D. (Tommie) Owens Sr. of Irmo, SC, Betty J. Palmer of Fairfield, CA and Renee (Ronnie) Sellers of Stafford, VA, granddaughters, Erika Lloyd, Ilia Owens, Vanessa Sellers, Jessica Sellers, Grandsons, Tommie S. Owens Jr., Derek Owens, Isaiah Sellers, Great-Grandchildren, Prince Lloyd Jr., Desmond Owens, Keyshawn Macklin, Kelis Lloyd, Great-Great-Grandson, Jalen Owens, Sisters Shirley Roberts of Hawaii, Patricia West of Tucson, AZ, brother, Hershal Roberts, sister-in-law Juanita Stewart of Tucson, AZ, godson, Cedric Holmes and a host of other nieces, nephews family, and friends, Mother Palmer will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 9 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. with a Home Going Celebration conducted under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Sterling Kyle Jr., Pastor, beginning at 11 A.M. Interment services will following services at the Winton District Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements for Mother Palmer were Entrusted to

