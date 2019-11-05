Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Rosary 8:30 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 671 E. Yosemite Avenue Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church 671 E. Yosemite Avenue Merced , CA View Map Visitation 11:00 AM San Joaquin Hall 1300 B. Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn Canonigo Abrescy

January 7, 1943 - October 30, 2019



Glenn Canonigo Abrescy was born on January 7, 1943 in the back of a barber shop in Isleton, California to Theodore Kimar Abrescy and Paula Rivera Canonigo and passed away on October 30, 2019 in Merced, CA at the age of 76. After graduating from Rio Vista High School in 1960, he worked as a mechanical designer and draftsman throughout Northern California. After marrying his wife Philomena in Lake Tahoe in 1986, they settled in Merced in 1988.



Glenn was known to most as "Sifu", meaning "honored teacher", given his more than 60 years of training in the martial arts – more than 3 decades of which he spent as the owner of the Eastwind Martial Arts Academy, now Cen Cal Karate, located in downtown Merced. For a number of years, he also taught a martial arts physical education course at Merced College. As the founder of the art of Kemscrima-Doh, he spread his family's art throughout the martial arts community, spearheading an organization with affiliates throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Tennessee and Mexico.



Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Paula, his sisters Helen Monica Valdez, Florence Canonigo, Muriel Canonigo Abrescy, Virginia Abrescy Brina and his brothers Warner "Wala" Canonigo Abrescy and Clyde "Tito" Canonigo Abrescy. He is survived by his wife, Philomena Abrescy of 33 years; his children, Katriina "Nina" Abrescy of Oakland, Theodorico Abrescy of Stockton, Glenn (Cindy Abrescy) of Stockton, Eric (Vanessa Abrescy) of Stockton, Alia (David Martinez) of Los Banos, Marina (Keefe Cullen) of Merced, Christopher (Kelli Abrescy) of Merced; 26 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and thousands of students he taught throughout the years.



On Saturday, November 9, 2019 a Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 E. Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA. Glenn will be eternally laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 1300 B. Street, Merced, CA with a reception to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the San Joaquin Hall at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, CA. All celebrations of Glenn's life are open to the public.



Arrangements are under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 5, 2019

