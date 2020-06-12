My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Glenn Charles Branco
February 3, 1949-May 26, 2020
Glenn Charles Branco, 71, passed on Tuesday, May 26 at a Stanford Hospital of an aggressive cancer.
He was born in Merced, CA. on February 3rd, 1949 to Anne and Louie Branco. The family soon moved to Los Banos where Glenn attended Henry Miller Elementary, Los Banos Junior High and was a proud member of the first Senior class at the new LB High School. Upon graduating from Fresno State College Glenn served his country as an Air Policeman in the Air National Guard.
Soon after military service he was married. While the marriage did not last it produced 2 beautiful daughters, Jennifer and Jamie. The young family lived in various locals in Arizona where Glenn worked in sales and later as a Jeep desert guide in the Arizona Desert. He proudly told stories of the time he had Bill Gates in his Jeep.
Glenn was truly a gifted athlete. He excelled in baseball and tennis and was the quarterback for the Los Banos High football team. No one wore the Los Banos High letterman's sweater more proudly. But his greatest success was found in Bowling. He had multiple 300 (perfect) games and was inducted into the Arizona Bowling Hall of Fame. In later years he enjoyed ping pong, darts, horseshoes, cornhole, and most any other games of skill.
Glenn returned to Los Banos in 2011 to care for his stepfather, John "Red" Areias. He was soon giving back to Los Banos Athletics by helping to coach the high school Girls softball team. He pitched batting practice to the girls well into his late 60's.
He loved hunting and fishing with his many hunting pals. The most hours were spent with his best friend, Bob Freitas, catching and releasing stripers while trying to win the trifecta at the Bell Bridge and Volta Road. He was always up for the twice a week barbecue and poker game during duck season, a competitive game of Yahtzee in La Selva Beach or beating his adopted son, Mike, in a game of cribbage.
Glenn is survived by his brother Steve (Sari) Branco and their children Travis, Whitney and Elease of Sacramento, his brother-in-law George (Susan) Nelson and his two beloved nephews, Keith and Craig of Fresno, his daughters Jamie Craig and Jennifer (Brandon) Smith and their children Madison, Lindsey, Kacie, Nolan and Martin. He was predeceased by his parents Ann Areias and Louie Branco, his sister Cheryl and Stepfather John "Red" Areias.
The family would also like to thank his special Cousin Anne (Doug) Gargano and especially Mike Greenwood who spent many hours transporting and caring for Glenn during his last days.
Donations in his honor can be made to California Waterfowl Assoc, 1346 Blue Oaks Blvd, Roseville, Ca 95678 or any charity of your choice.
A memorial of his full life will follow when the Covid crisis allows. We already miss you Mr. Tiger.
Published in Los Banos Enterprise on Jun. 12, 2020.