Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 Memorial service 10:30 AM Arnold Barn 8250 W. Fruitland Ave Winton , CA Obituary

Glenn Howard Arnold

August 1, 1945 - May 3, 2019

Glenn Howard Arnold, local farmer and beloved member of the Atwater community, died on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Stanford Hospital surrounded by family. For the last four years, with courage, peace, and dignity, he faced prostate and thyroid cancer, and in the last six months, the leukemia that ultimately overcame his body. He went to be with the Lord amidst a sea of love.

Glenn was born in Turlock on August 1, 1945. He was the first of four boys born to Howard and Wilma Arnold. Glenn and his brothers, Jerry, Bill, and Larry, grew up on their parents' farm west of Atwater, where they worked alongside their father from the moment they were old enough to help. Glenn loved working with his hands and being outdoors, and his father said that his sons were the best workers he ever had.

Glenn attended Atwater High School where he wrestled and was a captain on the cross-country running team. Glenn was especially proud of a 50-mile run the team attempted where he was the only one to finish.

Glenn went to college at UC Davis where he earned a bachelor's degree in Ag Business and volunteered with the student-run fire department. It was there, in his freshman English class, that he met his future wife, Sheryl Ann Donaldson of Walnut Creek. Glenn quickly fell in love with her bright and fun-loving spirit. The two married in June 1968 and celebrated their 50th anniversary last year. They loved to travel and were able to explore the world together even as Glenn battled cancer.

Glenn began his career as the manager of a Thrifty Drug Store in Walnut Creek. He then attended CSU Fresno for a degree in Accounting and returned to the bay area with his new wife to work as an accountant at the Granny Goose division of Del Monte. He earned an MBA from San Francisco State during that time.

In 1975, Glenn returned to the family farm in Atwater to work with his father, and was later joined by his brother Bill. Glenn lived and worked on the farm for the rest of his life. Farming was not just a job for him, it was his hobby and passion. He loved getting up early in the morning, meeting fellow farmers for coffee, and then getting the day started on the ranch before anyone else arrived. Glenn loved walking in the fields, checking the crops, and deciding what they needed to flourish.

Glenn and Sheryl had three children, Jennifer, Todd, and Brett. Glenn loved spending time with them, especially outdoors, often taking his family hiking, camping, and skiing. One memorable family road trip was a tour of national parks throughout the northwest. Glenn also enjoyed bringing his kids along with him on the farm, and often drove from field to field with a little co-pilot in his pickup.

Glenn was active in the Atwater community. For years, he was a member of the Atwater Rotary chapter where he volunteered in numerous local service projects, including leading Interact, the youth version of Rotary, while his kids were in high school. As an Interact leader, he led multiple service trips to Mexico where local high schoolers built playgrounds for children in poor areas. Glenn also served for eight years on the Merced Union High School District school board and was active in various other organizations, including agricultural groups like the Merced County Farm Bureau.

Glenn and Sheryl were also active members of New Life Community Church in Atwater where they served God together for many years, including the weekly Bible studies they hosted for over thirty years. Glenn particularly loved to support the missions program, often hosting missionaries on furlough in the U.S. Glenn went on several mission trips himself to Mexico and Kenya to serve local Christians there.

In more recent years, one of Glenn's great passions was his grandchildren. He loved when they visited the farm and would take them on rides through the fields on his ATV and play hide-and-seek with them among the fruit bins. Glenn had a fun and subtle sense of humor that came out most when he was playing with his children and grandchildren.

Glenn was well known for his kind disposition, practical wisdom, and generous spirit. He was a mentor and father figure to many. He was, simply put, a man captured by God's own heart. He is survived by his wife Sheryl; brothers Jerry (Lynne), Bill (Nancy), and Larry; children Jennifer (Jim) Shields, Todd, and Brett (Erin); and grandchildren Joanna, Emelyne, Owen, and Julia. He was and is greatly loved, and will be missed beyond words.

There will be an open viewing at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater on Tuesday, May 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. On Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a memorial service and reception at the Arnold Barn at 8250 W. Fruitland Ave., Winton, CA 95388. All who would like to celebrate Glenn's life are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Glenn's name to New Life Community Church or the Atwater High School Future Farmers of America.

