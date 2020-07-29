1/1
Gloria Borrero
1959 - 2020
Gloria Ann Borrero
Apr 13, 1959 ~ Jul 9, 2020
Gloria Borrero, known as 'Yiya' to friends and family, passed away peacefully at her home in Atwater, CA on July 9, 2020.
She was a loving mother to her sons, Atilano M. Borrero and Victor Vargas and adored her only grandchild, Ysabella.
She was a sister, niece, cousin, auntie, and friend to many.
Yiya loved Jesus, she always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh.
We will miss our Yiya!
Due to the current health crisis a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 29, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
