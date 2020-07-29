Gloria Ann BorreroApr 13, 1959 ~ Jul 9, 2020Gloria Borrero, known as 'Yiya' to friends and family, passed away peacefully at her home in Atwater, CA on July 9, 2020.She was a loving mother to her sons, Atilano M. Borrero and Victor Vargas and adored her only grandchild, Ysabella.She was a sister, niece, cousin, auntie, and friend to many.Yiya loved Jesus, she always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh.We will miss our Yiya!Due to the current health crisis a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.