Gloria Chrystal Warfield

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and good friend, Gloria Chrystal Warfield. Our mom was born on October 30, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama to parents, Aubrey & Irene Cazalas. She was one of 9 children. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, who passed away on February 6, 2008 after 59 years of marriage and her grandson, Glen Warfield III. She is survived by one brother, James P. (Bubbi) Cazalas Sr. (wife, Brenda), three grown children; Glen Jr., Patricia (Husband, Don Gough), and Debbi (Shannon), 7 grandchildren (Kim Lattin & Cathy Warfield; Kristy Mariscal, Matthew & Nathan Gough; Jeremy Rice & Justin Shannon) and 13 great- grandchildren. Gloria passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Copper River Retirement Home in Fresno, California. Gloria suffered from Dementia for the last 10 years of her life but was fortunate to be able to live at home until August of this year assisted by her loving daughter, Debbi. Gloria worked at Mervyns for over ten years. She was a kid at heart and in her younger years was an avid bowler, loved to dance, and loved attending her

grandkids many events. Gloria, known to her good friends as Chrystal, will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

Gloria Chrystal WarfieldIt is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and good friend, Gloria Chrystal Warfield. Our mom was born on October 30, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama to parents, Aubrey & Irene Cazalas. She was one of 9 children. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, who passed away on February 6, 2008 after 59 years of marriage and her grandson, Glen Warfield III. She is survived by one brother, James P. (Bubbi) Cazalas Sr. (wife, Brenda), three grown children; Glen Jr., Patricia (Husband, Don Gough), and Debbi (Shannon), 7 grandchildren (Kim Lattin & Cathy Warfield; Kristy Mariscal, Matthew & Nathan Gough; Jeremy Rice & Justin Shannon) and 13 great- grandchildren. Gloria passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Copper River Retirement Home in Fresno, California. Gloria suffered from Dementia for the last 10 years of her life but was fortunate to be able to live at home until August of this year assisted by her loving daughter, Debbi. Gloria worked at Mervyns for over ten years. She was a kid at heart and in her younger years was an avid bowler, loved to dance, and loved attending hergrandkids many events. Gloria, known to her good friends as Chrystal, will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 3, 2019

