Gloria Jean Taylor "Potter"Feb.24,1958-Sept.15,2020Gloria went to be with Jesus unexpectedly, she will be greatly missed. She enjoyed quilting, singing and her work as a hospice nurse. She enjoyed her many nieces and nephews. She loved trips to Monterey Bay with her only child and best friend Bren Potter. She is survived by her step mom Lorella Potter, sisters Malinda Lundborg, Sharon Jenkins, Icea Lam, Hollene Johnson and brother Ray Potter.Evins funeral home handling arrangements.