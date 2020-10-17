1/1
Gloria "Potter" Taylor
1958 - 2020
Gloria Jean Taylor "Potter"
Feb.24,1958-Sept.15,2020
Gloria went to be with Jesus unexpectedly, she will be greatly missed. She enjoyed quilting, singing and her work as a hospice nurse. She enjoyed her many nieces and nephews. She loved trips to Monterey Bay with her only child and best friend Bren Potter. She is survived by her step mom Lorella Potter, sisters Malinda Lundborg, Sharon Jenkins, Icea Lam, Hollene Johnson and brother Ray Potter.Evins funeral home handling arrangements.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Evins Funeral home
1109 5th Street
Modesto, CA 95351
209-522-3846
October 16, 2020
Blessings to Brenda and family.
Shirley Tunick
Friend
October 16, 2020
Shirley Tunick
October 16, 2020
Francis Mason
