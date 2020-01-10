Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Robert Heater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Robert HeaterNov 28, 1945 - Nov 28 2019Gordon Robert Heater known to family and friends as Robin or Bob passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2019. This was his birthday: he would have been 74 yrs. old. He was born Nov. 28,1945 in Oceanside, CA to Margaret and Gordon Heater. His dad was in the Marines so they traveled as a family to various postings the first few years of his young life. His Mom had family in Merced so they settled there. He spent the remainder of his childhood and teenage years in Merced. Upon graduation from High School he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served 4 years. When he received his honorable discharge he entered California State University in Fresno on the G.I. Bill. He majored in Communicative Disorders with an emphasis in Audiology earning a Bachelors Degree and a Teaching Credential. His first teaching position was at Porterville State Hospital where he spent several years working with deaf-blind children. In the mid 70's he moved to Redding, CA to teach at Nova, a ninth grade center. After some time there he took a position at Shasta High School teaching deaf and learning handicapped students. In 1979 he married Marilyn Brooks. Together they enjoyed traveling to Alaska and Mexico. Bob was also quite adept in the kitchen where he enjoyed puttering to hone his culinary skills. By this time he was working with special education youngsters at Monte Vista, operated by Shasta County Office of Education. In 1990 he and Marilyn had a son, Robin born to them. A few years later he began working in Vocational Services for the County Schools Office. He especially enjoyed helping high school special education students form a plan and develop work skills to allow them to transition from school into the world.Bob leaves behind his son Robin Heater of Portland,,OR. his brother & sister-in-law Charlie & Leena Heater of Merced and nephews Jason and Ryan Heater of Merced.There will be a private graveside service at a later date Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 10, 2020

