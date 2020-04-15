Gregory Douglas Reynolds
JAN 15, 1963 - APR 4, 2020
Gregory Douglas Reynolds, age 57, born to JoAnn McKinney and Gregory See Reynolds on January 15, 1963, a resident of Winton, California for 52 years, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020.
Greg worked as a mechanic since he was 16 years old. He loved Harleys and his dog Tasha. He loved his family and friends, especially his mother, whom he loved dearly. Greg had a remarkable sense of humor and the kindest heart. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Gregory is preceded in death by his grandmother, Thelma Mead; father, Gregory See Reynolds; Dan McKinney and Larry Stone.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnn McKinney; sisters Joyce (Calvin) Combs, Angel Wiley, Sherrie Reynolds and boyfriend Mark Peterson, Melanie Reynolds and Kristi Stone; his brothers, Kevin (Randi) Reynolds, Jason (Bridget) Stone; daughter Lisa Reynolds and his girlfriend, Jonna Williams. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, numerous cousins and friends.
Due to the Covid19 and Merced County ordinances,there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratfordevansfunerals.com for the Reynolds family.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 15, 2020