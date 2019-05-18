Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guadalupe Bianes. View Sign Service Information Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos 1702 Golden Gate Ave. Dos Palos , CA 93620 (209)-364-5060 Rosary 6:00 PM Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos 1702 Golden Gate Ave. Dos Palos , CA 93620 View Map Visitation Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos 1702 Golden Gate Ave. Dos Palos , CA 93620 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Dos Palos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



July 22, 1922 - May 13, 2019

Guadalupe Bianes the fifth of seven children born to Damian and Rosaura Estrada in El Paso, Texas on July 22, 1922. In the late 20's the family moved to Miami, Arizona and later to Southern California gradually making their way to the San Joaquin Valley. Lupe attended 5th and 6th grade in Ora Loma and 7th grade brought her to Dos Palos where a well dressed handsome young freshman caught her eye. After graduating from Dos Palos High School Lupe went on to graduate from Cosmetology School and opened her first beauty salon in Dos Palos.

In 1942 she married her handsome young Marine Reynaldo Bianes. In the early 50's Lupe and Reynaldo moved their young family to Merced where Reynaldo had his beauty salon. In the late 60's Reynaldo and Lupe returned to Dos Palos and Lupe Reopened " Lupe's Beauty Salon" on Blossom next to Sawyer where she remained until retiring in the late 90's. Lupe and Reynaldo enjoyed traveling through Mexico. She loved to Crochet and was an avid 49er and S.F Giants fan. Lupe passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Reynaldo, her parents, siblings Anita, Jose, Luis, Louise Estrada, Paula Tafoya, her son Luis and granddaughter Catherine Campbell. Lupe is survived to cherish her memory by her sister Connie Navarro, her daughters Renee ( Monty) Davenport of Merced, Barbara Bianes and Joanne ( Dino) Lorenzetti of Dos Palos also her grandchildren Maria and Jabo Davis, Cate and Wesley Miller, Anthony Bertao, DeeDee Cambell, Cindy Pruneneda, Nicole Roman, Natholie Chan, Noelle Bianes, great grandchildren Sean and Melissa Davis, Mia and Jacob Lehar, Michael Ramon, Amanda Campbell, Heather and Halie Pruneda and one great great grandson Tyler Silva. Lupe also leaves behind her extended family Frank and Cyndi Gonzalez, Carlos Carrello family, Dan Binet family and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation with Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held On Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6 PM at Fierro Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dos Palos, Burial will follow at Dos Palos District Cemetery. A reception will be at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.

Those wishing to make contributions in her memory can donate to their favorite charity or Bristol Hospice, Sacred Heart Church ( Dos Palos) or St. Peter's School in San Francisco would be greatly appreciated.

