Guadalupe Soria McDowell
May 31, 1941 - Jun 22, 2019
Guadalupe Soria McDowell was born May 31, 1941 in Sonora, Mexico to Arturo and Guadalupe Navarro Soria. She passed away June 22, 2019 in Merced after a 20-year battle with Alzheimer's. She was married October 7, 1971 to her love, Ernest Mckinley McDowell. Lupe loved fishing, walking, dancing, camping, making people laugh, and most of all, being around family and friends. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband, sister Aurelia McGlothin, and three brothers, Frank Osoria, Arturo Soria, and Roberto Soria. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Haggerty (Arthur), Susan Strom (Rodney), Peggy Webb (Wendell), and Brian McDowell (Kristi). Her grandchildren Veronica Gonzales (James), Noel Gonzales, Destiny Arias (Jaime), Dustin Henson, Amber Bushong (Damion) and Katelyn and Travis McDowell. She leaves behind eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins and a wide-range of family and friends.
A Memorial Service for Lupe will be held, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle, 2745 E. Highway 140 in Merced, officiated by Pastor Sam Emory. Interment will immediately follow at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 3, 2019