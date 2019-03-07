Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guadalupe MuÑOz. View Sign

Guadalupe Muñoz



December 2, 1931- March 1, 2019

Guadalupe Muñoz was born on December 2, 1931 in the state of Gto, Mx. and went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019 in the city of Modesto, CA. He is survived by his wife, Erlinda C. Munoz of Merced; Seven sons, Antonio, Raul, Adrian, Jose, Leonardo and Ismael Muñoz all of Merced, and Benjamin Muñoz of Kansas City, MO.; Six daugters Domitila Zavala, Leticia Perez, Lourdes Sanchez, Lupita Meza, Juanita Muñoz all of Merced and Maria Muñoz of Pensacola, FL.; 46 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren. Guadalupe was predeceased by his son Javier Muñoz.

Services will be held Thurs. March 7, 2019 6-8:30pm and Fri. March 8, 2019 10-11:00 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church 1495 Underwood Ave. Atwater, CA. burial to follow funeral service.

