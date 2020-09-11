1/1
Gumercindo Zambrano
1945 - 2020
Gumercindo R. Zambrano
November 29, 1945 - September 5, 2020
On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Gumercindo Zambrano passed away in Merced, California at the age of 74. He will be laid to rest in Winton Cemetery in Winton, California.
Gumer was born in Anson, Texas on November 29, 1945, the ninth of 14 children of Antonio and Maria (Rangel) Zambrano. He moved with his family to Cressey, California in 1964, and to Winton in 1970, where he lived the remainder of his life. On May 4, 1969, he married Yolanda Cornejo, beginning a loving marriage which has thrived for over 51 years.
Gumer was a very hard worker, from the cotton fields of Texas to the almond fields of central California. He worked for many years for the Monte Cristo Packing Co., driving tree shakers and repairing much of their machinery.
Gumer loved God, his family, and his country, and made friends with nearly everyone he met. He was a very caring man, often going out of his way to help his brothers and sisters, his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He helped raise his younger siblings after his dad passed away in 1966. He was a talented athlete, playing centerfield for the Winton Wild Bunch and coaching several girls' softball teams. He was also an accomplished drummer, performing with bands throughout the central valley.
Gumer was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lorenza Seballos, Yolanda Herrera, and Estela Ybarra, and grandson DiAndrae Waddel. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, his children Elsa (Hereld) Stuart, Birdy (Marvin) Waddel, Gumer Jr., and Jeremy; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; brothers Antonio, Juan, Patricio, Enrique, Benito, and Joe; and sisters Fidela Garcia, Rufina Tehandon, Maria Serna, and Velia Montes. Special thanks to our cousin and nurse Angie Garcia, who comforted Gumer as he passed from this life.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shannon Koehn
September 11, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
