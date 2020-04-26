Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Near. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Send Flowers Obituary

Guy sailed away from this earth while in the arms of his wife Dee the evening of April 20, 2020. His limited lung capacity (don't smoke kids!) in recent years that kept him away from his beloved outdoor activities ultimately lead to his death at 66 years old. Guy was happiest with his face fully into the sun or wind. He spent countless days of his precious life on the water--sailing, windsurfing, fishing, or generally worshipping the sun—often wearing a speedo and tanning oil, much to his children's chagrin. He was a mainstay among the wharf rats whose second home was Lake Yosemite less than seven miles from his home in Merced. If there is a heaven for Guy, it's on the backside of the lake with a beer after sailing a strong wind across the lake (and winning the race). Other favorite connections with water included summers spent with Dee in Santa Cruz, annual trips to a Hawaiian island, and windsurfing parties at Woodward Lake. Always with a cigarette and his beer in a koozie carefully balanced in one hand, Guy was a competitive sailor who eagerly crewed on friends'

boats or navigated his own Laser or Merit 22 named Grace during the weekly Lake Yosemite Yacht Association races. When the winds weren't in his favor, he sometimes combined hobbies and extended a fishing pole off the stern of the boat for a slow troll. His competitive streak extended to playing video games, darts or electric race cars late into the night with his brothers and kids. At a party, you could follow the sounds of laughter to find Guy at the center, sharing his easy wit or a song on his Martin guitar. Music was a constant in his life, starting with his early training on the accordion and switching to the cooler guitar once he met his Fremont buddies in high school. He contributed to several bands including the Four Musketeers, TNT, and Mossy Rocks. He was often joined in song by his older brothers, Joe on keyboard and Jim as backup guitar and singing. The three sons of Regina and Joe Near were born in Portland, Oregon, and raised in Plymouth, Michigan and Fremont, California. Once he graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory, Guy attended UC Berkeley where he met his wife Dee while they both worked in the Biology library. They called Merced home for the past 42 years where they raised their daughters Hilary and Carrie. A proud father, he loved braiding hair, hawking Girl Scout cookies, and teaching them to share his love of sailing. Guy was everyone's IT consultant. He was careful, thorough, and at his most patient in front of a technological problem or a new toy. Guy served IT needs in a professional capacity for J.R. Woods in Atwater for 25 years and at Merced College until his retirement in 2015.

Guy is survived by his wife of forty-one years Dee Near, his eldest daughter Hilary Near of Oakland, CA, his younger daughter Carrie Near Wilkerson and her husband Garrett of Concord, CA, his brother Joseph A. Near (Janet) of Lincoln, NB, his brother James E. Near (Nancy) of Cupertino, CA, and his nephews Joe Near (Marcie Fleming), Chris Near, Greg Near, and niece Katherine Near Keenan (Eric) and great niece Lena and grandnephew JoJo. Treasuring his memory are his sisters-in-law Anne Neal (Stan), Robin Hunter (Tony), as well as niece Elizabeth Covington (Andrew), and nephews Christopher (Jen Jahner) and John Neal (Dorothy Thai) and great niece Abigail and grandnephews Everett, Benjamin and Oliver.

We wish him Fair Winds and Following Seas.

Memorial donations can be sent to the Ocean Conservancy (



