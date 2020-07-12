Harold Herman ThompsonNovember 30, 1933 - April 17, 2020Harold Herman Thompson, born in Ivanhoe, California on November 30, 1933, died on April 17, 2020 in Turlock, California.He attended Visalia Union High School, College of Sequoia and Fresno State. In 1950. he was located at Fort Smith, Arkansas then transferred to Fort 0rd, California. He received an honorable discharge in 1962.He was a teacher from 1960-1965. Principal from 1965-1974 and Superintendent of Livingston Schools from 1975-1993. He retired in 1993.Harold was very active and enjoyed membership as well as serving in a leadership role from time to time including organizing events and dinners. He was active in Lions Club of Livingston. Ducks Unlimited of Atwater, Merced Fly Fishing Club, Livingston Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club of Merced and Turlock Golf and Country Club.He was an active outdoorsman who loved ﬂy ﬁshing, golﬁng, duck hunting and tending to his almond orchards. He enjoyed driving his Kubota with his dogs Bogey and Abby. He was an honorary (50+ years) member at the Turlock Golf & Country Club where he frequented weekly. Tournaments and golf trips with friends were his passion. One of his favorite past times was ofﬁciating high school sports. Harold enjoyed watching all sports, but he loved his San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors.He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margaret Thompson of lvanhoe, California, his loving wife of 60 years Mary Lou Thompson, daughters; Linda Marie Thompson of Visalia, California and Dina Louise Thompson of Atwater, California.He is survived by son; Michael H. Thompson (Sharon) of Atwater, California and daughter Chris Notley of Atwater, California, companion Marlene Castro of Gustine, California. Brother, Tom Thompson of Visalia, California and Sister, Marge Buffkin of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren; Stephanie Thompson, Melissa Villegas, Michael Villegas, Hannah Thompson-Blevins, Cody Thompson, Kelly Thompson and 6 great granddaughters.Harold was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, teacher and a leader in the community who will be deeply missed.Services will take place at a later date.