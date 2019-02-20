Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold Wayne HeyerJan 5, 1929 - Feb 15,2019Harold W. Heyer passed Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He is at peace after having lived with Alzheimer's and other health issues.Harold joyfully joins his wife, Gladys (dec.), to whom he was married for 54 years, as well as his parents John and Bertha Heyer, and siblings Dorothy, Marjorie, Jeanette, John, and Eugene. Dad always talked about "going home," and he is finally there.He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and fondly remembered his days of sports at East High in which he lettered in sports all four years. He always loved the Iowa State Fair where he worked and played as a young boy.He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1948 and fought in the Korean Conflict . He served with the 5th Marine Regiment in Pusan, Inchon, and the Chosin Reservoir. Injuries from gunfire sent him home where he honorably discharged. "Once a Marine, always a Marine," was definitely true in his life.After attending Drake University for one year, he began a career as a salesman for trucking companies, working in Waterloo, Albuquerque, Concord, Omaha, Cedar Rapids, and Merced. In the early days he got a new company car every two years, and he always loved a new car.He married Gladys Knipper in 1957. Together they raised five children. He built the baseball field at the Most Precious Blood Elementary School in Concord. He coached baseball for many years, and later umpired games. He and Gladys enjoyed attending high school games and activities of their kids and grandkids.After he retired, Harold was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post 83. He enjoyed his time serving on the Post Honor Guard. He was grateful for being able to participate on the Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. last year.Harold was a supporter of the Catholic Church wherever he lived. He enjoyed his 7 a.m Sunday Mass and 10 a.m. daily Mass families in Merced for many years. He also enjoyed working with the Monday Club at church who did weekly cleaning.Harold is survived by his children Jeff (Kim), Mary (Bob), Susan (John), David (Becki), and Joe (Christine) and grandchildren Tiffany, Christine, Anne, Liz, Katie, Max, Tori, Callie, and Jake.He also leaves behind his Scottish Terrier B.B. who brought him much joy.The family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Pacifica and Hampshire for their love and care. You were a blessing in his life.Services will be held Thursday, February 21st, at St. Patrick's Church with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., with burial following at Merced District Cemetery on B Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mercy School are greatly appreciated. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

