Harriet Louise LedfordNOV 28, 1933 - APR 26, 2020One day Our Lord was walking through His garden when He noticed he needed a beautiful new flower. He looked towards the earth and found what He was looking for. Harriet. He knew it was time for her to join His garden and so He sent His angels down to bring her to Him.Harriet Louise Jamison Ledford born on November 28, 1933 to Theodora Naumann and Jack Jamison in Modesto, CA passed away April 26, 2020 in Merced, CA.Harriet was the former manager for the Certified Farmers Market for many years. She was also a member of the Snelling Woman's Club and volunteered at the Merced County Court House Museum.Harriet is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Daniel P. Ledford; her sons of whom she was very proud, Tim (Sandy) Ledford and Tom (Colleen) Ledford and Tracy (Judy) Ledford. Six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren also survive her.Remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice.