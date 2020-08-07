Harry Paul Snell Jr.APR 24, 1934 - AUG 3, 2020Harry Paul Snell Jr. was born April 24, 1934 and passed away at the age of 86 on August 3, 2020.Harry was raised in San Francisco, CA. for the first 10 years of his life and then moved to Merced, CA. He met the love of his life, Vernece Tighe. They were married for 58 years until her passing in 2013. Harry was in the National Guard and he was also a truck driver for Mariposa Express. After retirement, Harry worked for one of San Felipe Ranches as a mechanic. Often you would find him in his garage turning a wrench. He never met a stranger, he loved talking to people. Harry belonged to the Value Burners Car Club of Merced as well as Merced Dirt Riders and Merced Runabouts Club. Dad often said, "You know I've lived a good life!"Harry is survived by his children, Jerry (Susan), Janet (Mike), Nancy (Ron) and Sheila (Gilbert). Also surviving him are 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.