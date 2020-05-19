Harvel BrizendineDEC 20, 1931 - MAY 14, 2020Harvel Brizendine, born December 20, 1931 passed away May 14, 2020. He was a cannery worker and a member of the Gospel Defenders Church in Merced, CA.Harvel is survived by his wife Bertha M. Brizendine (Adams); his children, Norma Jean Chabrouillaud (Emile Chabrouillaud II), Sherry Lynn Woods-Pederson, Lynda Jane Normandeau (Brad Normandeau) and Timothy Harvel Brizendine; his brothers, Jimmie Brizendine of Bakersfield and Thomas Brizendine of Oklahoma; his sisters, Emma Fowler, Thelma Burns and Louise Auldridge of Merced. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive him. He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Pearl Brizendine; his daughter Rebeckah Ellen Brizendine; his sisters, Lorine Brizendine and Francil Fowler; his brothers, Denver and William Brizindine.May Harvel, our loving husband, father and brother rest is Heaven.Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private.