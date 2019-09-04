Guest Book View Sign Service Information United Methodist Church-Merced 899 Yosemite Pky Merced, CA 95341 Prayer Service 2:00 PM United Methodist Church 899 Yosemite Parkway Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HEBERT LESLIE McCABE, JR.

April 9, 1927 - September 1, 2019

Hebert Leslie (Les) McCabe, Jr., at 92 years of age passed away on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family.

Les was born to Hebert Leslie McCabe and Cora Laird Isley McCabe on April 9, 1927 in Upper Lake, Lake County, California. He was a 4th generation Californian whose ancestors in 1852 settled in Lake County having migrated from Texas in an ox-driven cart.

Les was raised on the family homestead in Upper Lake, California helping his dad grow walnuts and raise sheep. While attending Upper Lake High School, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Liz) Chase Downes. Upon graduation from High School in 1945, he enlisted in the Navy to serve in

On June 28, 1947, Les and Liz married at the North Hollywood United Methodist Church. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary this past June.

Les was a lifelong educator. He taught a total of eight years of high school agriculture at Marysville, Lincoln and Yuba City High Schools. During that time he served as the Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor; ten years in the University of California Agriculture Extension Service as a County Farm Advisor in Shasta and Nevada Counties; and 30 years teaching and administration as the Financial Aid Director and Vocational Dean at Merced College. He capped his work careers by being elected and serving 16 years on the Merced College Board of Education.

Les McCabe was a child of the Great Depression and was born, raised, educated in, and held a vigilant passion for the importance of agriculture and agriculture education. He considered the U.S. agriculture industry a matter of national security, requiring strong, clear, faithful and committed visions, energies and leadership to continue the growth and maintenance of our country's food and fiber production and services in the future. He took particular interest in helping agriculture's youth in

4-H, FFA activities and at fairs.

Les loved donating his time and energies to Fairs. Les was the Livestock Superintendent of the Yuba/Sutter Fair for 11 years, a Director of the Placer County Fair for three years, Director and Past President of the Merced County Fair nine years, and Director of the Merced Spring Fair at Los Banos for eight years. In between fair board services, he helped ringside continuously at a fair from 1951 through 2010. The Friends of the Merced County Fair and its goals was a top priority to him.

4-H and FFA was a natural for Les. He was a 4-H and FFA member himself earning the State Farmer degree while in the Upper Lake FFA. In addition to being an advisor to the 4-H and FFA as part of his jobs, he helped as a judge at the State FFA prepared and extemporaneous public speaking contests. He routinely provided coaching to youth in public speaking contests at the local, section, region, state and national levels.

He encouraged and helped his children with their registered Suffolk Sheep projects and grew, picked, packed and shipped persimmons through the Blue Anchor Cooperative from his 12 acre orchard.

Les is a member of the California Ag Teacher Assn. Hall of Fame, Honorary State Farmer degree and Honorary American Farmer degree. He also received the Bell Ringer Award from the Merced CWA Chapter and the Merced County Agri-Education Award from the Merced City & County Chambers of Commerce.

Les is survived by his wife of 72 years, Liz; five children: Lloyd (Sheila), Susanne, Bill (Paula), Brian, and Bob (Michele); nine grandchildren: Derek (Ping), Miriah (Geoff), Alex, Chase (Kaci), Bailey, Kelsey, Alyssa, Matt, and Michael; and five great-grand-children: Conrad, Lillian, Sienna, Makenna, and Harrison.

A Prayer Service will be held Sunday, September 8th at 2pm at the United Methodist Church, 899 Yosemite Parkway, Merced, California 95340.

Memorial donations in memory of Les can be made to the Merced College Foundation, Friends of the Merced County Fair, Merced 4-H Sponsoring Committee, and the California FFA Foundation.

www.cvobituaries.com



