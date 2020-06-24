Helen Eileen BenbackJanuary 15, 1944 - June 14, 2020Helen "Cookie" Eileen Benback, 76, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side.She leaves her husband, Larry Benback, daughter Keva Davis and husband Larry, daughter Sheila Lanham and husband Larry Lee, daughter Rebekah Barr and husband Derek, sister Frances Theiss, grandchildren Larry Shaun, Amanda, Amber, Adrian, Brittany, Austin, Mariah, Weston, Christopher and Bailey, and seventeen great-grandchildrenShe was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Keva Goree, sister Mildred Medicraft, brothers Bruce, Allen, and Douglas Goree.Born in Santa Rosa, California, in January 1944, she was raised in Grants Pass, Oregon. In 1960, she met her Prince Charming and fell in love at first sight, telling her best friend "I'm going to marry that man!" They were together for sixty years.At nine years old, she dedicated her life to Jehovah God and has served him faithfully ever since. As a Jehovah's Witness, she served as a religious volunteer in the community and in the two local prisons. She was active in helping others, either by driving them to a doctor's appointment or providing a shoulder to cry on.Even to the end of her life, she was comforted by the bible's promise of a resurrection to a paradise earth and by the words found at Revelation 21:4, "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry, nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."A private memorial service was held at the Chowchilla Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.