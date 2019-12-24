Doris was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on April 6, 1929 to the late Harold and Gwendolyn (Benedict) Kenyon. She passed away peacefully at age 90 in Merced, California. For many years Doris was a waitress. She also worked in retail for a year and was even a cook on a fishing boat. Doris loved to fish, create beautiful quilts, go to casinos and traveled all over the United States, especially Colorado and Arizona. Flowers and animals made her happy. She was
preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Johnnie Fink in May 2019 and her brother, Dexter Kenyon on December 16, 2019. Doris is survived by son Kevin Keith, daughter Darlene Day (Tom), stepsons Jack (Marjorie), Bob (Orvie), Mike (Mary) Fink and stepdaughter Debbie Loewen (Todd). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was looking forward to the birth of twin great-great grand babies in June.
Doris is also survived by her first husband Richard Keith. At Doris' request there will be no services.
