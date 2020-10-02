Helen TinerAug 25, 1923 - Sept 25, 2020Helyn Tiner (Lyn) was born in Hoffman, Oklahoma on August 25, 1923. She passed away in Merced, Ca on September 25, 2020, at the age of 97. She and her parents relocated to a farm in Chowchilla, Ca in the late 1920's, prior to the Great Depression or the onset of the DustBowl in Oklahoma. Her parents produced 6 more siblings in California, and between helping care for them, and working on the family farm she developed a strong work ethic, which she carried with her for the rest of her life. She recently commented upon meeting the Hospice Chaplain that she wanted to get another job when she got better. She is survived by her son Clint Moore and his wife Laura. Their children, Courtney and great granddaughter Kylah, Tyler (Kelsey) of Merced, Ca., son Joel (Serena) and great granddaughter Emma, from Crescent City, Ca. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Virgil Ryals of Chowchilla, Ca, Mary Jo Webb of Los Banos, Ca , Vivian Pipkin of Bakersfield, Ca, and Jean Popovich (Frank) of Alliance, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and by her brothers Donald Ryals and Ray Ryals. The marriage of Helyn to Ray Moore in 1954, produced son Clint, but ended in divorce in 1966. Helyn came to Merced in the early 1950's and began a career at Montgomery Wards. After her divorce, she went back to school, studying Library Science. She then began a new career at the City and County Schools, and ultimately retired from the Merced College Library, where she spent several years in the Periodicals Department. In September 1965, she bought a 1966 Mustang, one of the first in Merced, and she spent 3 decades driving some model of Mustang. In 1970, she married Tom Tiner and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage together flying, RVing and enjoying life. Tom passed away in February of 2008. Lyn's work ethic found her volunteering at the Salvation Army feeding program, or at an Elks Park Breakfast until she was 95 years old. She has been a member of Merced's First Baptist Church since 1948.We would like to thank Hinds Hospice for making Mom more comfortable during the COVID-19 crisis. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we are asking that family members only attend her graveside services. Messages of condolence may be e-mailed to Mordozas@att.net