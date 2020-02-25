Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Walker. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church of Merced 500 Buena Vista Dr Merced, CA 95348 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 500 Buena Vista Drive Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



March 24, 1929 - November 4, 2019

Helen Walker, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Merced on November 4, 2019. She was born in Washington D.C. on March 24, 1929, to George and Selma Hubert. At the age of five, her family moved to Maryland, where she was raised with her sister and two brothers.

In 1944, her family moved to Sunnyvale, California, and she began attending the First Baptist Church with her friend, Ruby Walker. One day Ruby introduced her to her brother Glen, and the rest is history. Glen and Helen were married in the Baptist Church on December 13, 1947. The couple settled in Cupertino, where they raised three sons.

Through the years, Glen and Helen were very involved in church activities. Helen cooked for the church on Wednesday evenings and for annual church snow trips for many years. She was also employed as a cook for Pilgrim Haven Retirement Home in Los Altos and then later in the electronics industry at Micro Mask. After the boys grew up, Glen and Helen decided to return to a more rural lifestyle, moving to a farm in Livingston in 1977. A few years later, they moved to Sugar Pine to complete a large unfinished house they had purchased—a huge undertaking. When the house was finally finished, they moved to Merced to be near their son Steve and his wife, Lucy. They remained in Merced for the rest of their lives. Helen was a loving and loyal caregiver to Glen for many years before he passed away in 2012 after more than 64 years of marriage.

Helen enjoyed craft projects, especially making decorative items and dolls. She also crocheted beautiful lace doilies and colorful afghans. Helen also loved to bake and made a vast array of Christmas cookies for her family every year well into her 80's.

Helen is survived by her sons Dale, Steven (Lucy), and Ted (Sharon) as well as her five grandchildren (Ben, Meaghan, Piper, Emily, and Amy) and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Betty Patterson, brother Bill Hubert (Rose), and her sister-in-law, Peggy Hubert, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother George, Jr., and brother-in-law Jim Patterson.

Friends and family remember Helen as a kind, generous, caring person with a big heart. Nothing was more important to her than her faith and her family. She will be forever missed by all those who were lucky enough to know her.

Helen was interred with her beloved husband Glen at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Drive, Merced, on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020

