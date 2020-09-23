Henry Donald HeffingtonJune 15, 1940-July 10, 2020Henry Donald Heffington Sr. a life-long resident of Chowchilla, California passed away in Merced, California on July 10, 2020 at the age of 80 years.Henry, who was affectionately known as Duck and Pop, was born to Troy and Alta Heffington on June 15, 1940. He grew up in Chowchilla, and was very loved by his community. He was a master gardener and was known as having the "Biggest and Best Tomatoes in town. He was a family man, and would do anything that he could to support his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Alta Heffington; wife, Judith Ann Heffington; son, Henry Donald Heffington Jr.; and daughters, Susan Elizabeth and Angela Kay Heffington.He is survived by his 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey Heffington, Matthew Heffington, Tiffany Williams, Saryna Heffington, Christina Heffington, Shayna Norman, Mellissa Steele, Malori Ross, Michael Heffington, Shyanna Ross, and Jimmy Donald Kobzeff, and sisters, JoAnn Davis and Darlene Johnson. He is also survived by 22 great grandchildren.A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Edward Ray Park located at 625 North 15th Street, Chowchilla. Please come share a memory, have some food, and help us remember a great man.Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.