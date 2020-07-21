Henry Armand LevesqueNovember 28, 1939 - July 7, 2020Henry Armand Levesque was born in Manchester, New Hampshire. He also lived in Florida, Oregon, and California. On July 7, 2020, Henry, affectionately known as "Pepa" passed away peacefully. He was surrounded by loved ones. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1957. He then enlisted in the Army and served his country overseas in Germany. Later in life he received his Business Degree from Mt. San Antonio College in California. Henry was an entrepenuer, he owned several businesses during his lifetime. He finished his carerr as owner and CEO of APED Merced. He retired and lived out his remaining years in Coursegold, California with his daughter Lisa Vining and her family. He leaves behind sons David, Thomas and Scot, daughters Lisa Vining and Carol Mainus. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was precedented in death by his wife and love of his life Lucille. He will deeply and sorely missed.