Henry R. Castillo
June 6, 1928 - April 16, 2019
Dad passed away peacefully in his home on April 16, 2019 after a seven-month battle with lung cancer. He was born in Williams, Arizona and moved to Merced, California as a young teen. In his teen years he worked many field jobs picking almonds, prunes, and barley. He also worked at the gas station, cement factory, and the grain company in Merced. At the age of 17 he joined the Army-Air force and was trained and assigned to the P51 fighter squadron. While serving in the military he met and married Mary Armento while stationed in Denver, Colorado. After his military service time ended he returned to California to build and raise his family.
Dad worked 31 years for General Motors in Oakland & Fremont California. After retiring from GM he worked another 12 years for Enterprise Car Rental Company. After retiring from Enterprise he returned to his beloved Merced. In his retirement years he enjoyed traveling in his motor home, fishing, ocean cruises, and walking his dog along with visiting and helping his neighbors.
Dad leaves behind three daughters (Virginia, Delores, and Elaine); four grandchildren (Paulette, Patricia, Enrique, Maria); nine great-grandchildren (Jason, Enrique Jr, Rolando, Mariana, Aijah, Elicia, Sabrina, Leticia, Angel); and four sisters (Rosie, Joyce, Alice, and Gloria). Preceded in death were two brothers (Amado & Pete) and four sisters (Margaret, Grace, Priscilla and Rita).
On Friday, May 3, 2019, the Rosary will be at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Church in Merced, and the Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon followed by a reception lunch at 1019 W. 3rd Street, Merced, CA 95341.
On Monday, May 6, 2019, a military burial will be celebrated at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 12:30 pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019