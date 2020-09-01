Herbert Georg Wilhelm Karl WillMar. 2, 1934 - Aug. 21, 2020Herbert Will died unexpectedly from complications of COVID19 at his home in Modesto, where he lived for 32 years. He was born in Germany, the son of Father Karl Will and Annerose (Hummel) Will. He was third of ten children and is survived by three sisters and two brothers. Growing up in Germany during WWII was a terrible hardship for his family and made for a difficult childhood. He frequently recalled memories of his home town being bombed by allied air raids. Believing there was a better future for him in the United States, Herbert immigrated in 1962, after 4 years in Montreal, Canada. He became a naturalized citizen in 1968. Herbert has two children, Belinda Will and Kenneth Will and three grand-daughters: Phoebe, Emily and Blair. He had a variety of jobs: Night Steward on a Hawaiian cruise ship, book-keeper, security guard, delivery man, and most proudly, an entrepreneur. He started a photo finishing business in Honolulu in the late '70's, the Oahu Foto Factory. He moved to Modesto, CA in 1988, where he enjoyed exchanging letters with his siblings and friends in Germany, playing piano, and cooking German meals for his family. Herbert was a good friend and loved to entertain company. He loved his community and was a Mason in good standing with the Columbia Brothers' Lodge #370 for 47 years. Herbert didn't take life too seriously and was a compelling storyteller who will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.