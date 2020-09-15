Hermione IsakowSeptember 29,1947-September 7,2020Our hearts are broken.We have lost our beautiful Mom,Wife,Bobba,Ouma,friend and matriarch.Words cannot express the void left in our lives.Hermione was loved by so many.Elegant,soft spoken,good-hearted and considerate only begin to describe her many attributes.She was married to her soulmate Leiz for 55 wonderful years.Her children and 9 grand children were her pride and joy.Hermione fought bravely for 8 long years and now you are finally at peace.We will miss you terribly,but we have so many beautiful memories that we will cherish forever.These memories and the knowledge that someday we will be together again will give us the strength to continue your legacy.May Her Dear Soul Rest In Peace.in lieu of customary remembrances the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Hermione`s honor be directed to the:-Amyloidosis Support Groups Inc.232 Orchard DriveWood Dale ,IL, 60191