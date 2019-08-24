Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Rosary 10:30 AM Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Service 11:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hernan Figueroa Cortez

August 27,1927 - August 14,2019

Hernan Figueroa Cortez was born on August 27,1927 and was called home by God on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 91 in Merced, Ca where he was a resident.

Hernan was born in Ejido Maria Jose Morelos Tampaulias, Mexico to Concepcion Figueroa de Cortez and Trinidad Cortez Almager. Hernan grew up in Mexico working alongside his father, younger sister and brother. He married Carmen Eguia Garcia on March 1,1947.

He moved to United States in 1953, where he worked as a gardner. In late 1958 they made the journey to California and settled in Los Banos both working as farm laborers. In the early 60's he got his license to be a farm labor contractor, becoming the second farm labor contractor in Los Banos.

In the late 60's they purchased a small grocery store called, "Cortez Market" and a ranch where they farmed cotton, alfalfa, wheat, cantaloupes and sugar beets.He later on started the first taxi business in Los Banos. Hernan was a very hard worker and loved working alongside his family.

Hernan was very generous and loved donating to various charities, he was one of many that helped build "Mission de Oro", in Santa Nella and also started the "Guadalupana Society" in Los Banos.

Hernan loved his family and friends and enjoyed being around them. He was loving, caring, kind and considerate of others.

Hernan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Concepcion Cortez, his daughter Guadalupe Cortez, his oldest son Juan Cortez and his great grandson Landon Snyder.

He is survived by his wife Carmen Cortez, one brother Dionicio Cortez from Texas, and four daughters and their spouses Hortencia (Fred) Silva, Olivia (Jim) Spencer, Irma (Jesse) Leal, Mary (Carlos) Ybarra, one son, Hernan Cortez, and daughter-in-law Virginia Cortez. 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be missed.

There will be Viewing at 9am and a Chapel Blessing at 11am on Tuesday August, 27th, 2019 at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, Ca, internment will follow at Los Banos Cemetery District.

www.cvobituaries.com





