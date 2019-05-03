Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1650 Lucerne Ave Dos Palos, CA 93620 Rosary 6:30 PM Sacred Heart Church Dos Palos , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church Dos Palos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



May 18, 1926 - March 28, 2019

Hortencia Torres Ram, 92 years of age, went home to the Lord on March 28, 2019, after a brief hospitalization in San Diego County. Hortencia was born in Nogales Sonora, Mexico, on May 18, 1926, but lived most of her life in the rural area of Firebaugh known as Oro Loma.

Hortencia was married to Raymond Ram for almost 70 years. She is survived by her husband, Ray, their five children: Rosa Lydia Ram; Anna Maria Ram; Susan Ann Hollister and son-in-law, Steve; Charles Rene Ram and daughter-in-law, Deborah; and Linda Irene Ram. Hortencia was blessed with eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Ray's three children and their families: Drew Ram (June), Rita Delgado, and David Ram.

Services for Hortencia will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dos Palos. Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 9. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 am. The family will host a lunch for friends and family at the home of Ray Ram in Oro Loma.

Hortencia touched a lot of lives throughout her life and will be missed by many. She has left a void in the hearts of her husband, family, and friends. May she rest in peace until we are reunited once again.

www.cvobituaries.com



Hortencia Torres RamMay 18, 1926 - March 28, 2019Hortencia Torres Ram, 92 years of age, went home to the Lord on March 28, 2019, after a brief hospitalization in San Diego County. Hortencia was born in Nogales Sonora, Mexico, on May 18, 1926, but lived most of her life in the rural area of Firebaugh known as Oro Loma.Hortencia was married to Raymond Ram for almost 70 years. She is survived by her husband, Ray, their five children: Rosa Lydia Ram; Anna Maria Ram; Susan Ann Hollister and son-in-law, Steve; Charles Rene Ram and daughter-in-law, Deborah; and Linda Irene Ram. Hortencia was blessed with eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Ray's three children and their families: Drew Ram (June), Rita Delgado, and David Ram.Services for Hortencia will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dos Palos. Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 9. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 am. The family will host a lunch for friends and family at the home of Ray Ram in Oro Loma.Hortencia touched a lot of lives throughout her life and will be missed by many. She has left a void in the hearts of her husband, family, and friends. May she rest in peace until we are reunited once again. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close