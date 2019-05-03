Hortencia Torres Ram
May 18, 1926 - March 28, 2019
Hortencia Torres Ram, 92 years of age, went home to the Lord on March 28, 2019, after a brief hospitalization in San Diego County. Hortencia was born in Nogales Sonora, Mexico, on May 18, 1926, but lived most of her life in the rural area of Firebaugh known as Oro Loma.
Hortencia was married to Raymond Ram for almost 70 years. She is survived by her husband, Ray, their five children: Rosa Lydia Ram; Anna Maria Ram; Susan Ann Hollister and son-in-law, Steve; Charles Rene Ram and daughter-in-law, Deborah; and Linda Irene Ram. Hortencia was blessed with eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Ray's three children and their families: Drew Ram (June), Rita Delgado, and David Ram.
Services for Hortencia will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Dos Palos. Rosary will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 9. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 am. The family will host a lunch for friends and family at the home of Ray Ram in Oro Loma.
Hortencia touched a lot of lives throughout her life and will be missed by many. She has left a void in the hearts of her husband, family, and friends. May she rest in peace until we are reunited once again.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 3, 2019