Hugh Michael Flanagan
1939 - 2020
May 22, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Atwater, California - On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Hugh Michael Flanagan, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 81.
Hugh was born on May 22, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Charles and Esther Flanagan and raised in Fortville, Indiana. He received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1961. While at Purdue, he was in the Navy ROTC and a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
A proud member of the Navy, he served on active duty from 1961 to 1964 based in New London, Connecticut on the USS Tench submarine. In 1964, he moved, with his wife Norma, from Connecticut to Michigan State University where he earned his MS in Electrical Engineering in 1966. After graduating from Michigan State University, they moved to Southern California. His pursuit of continued education led him to receive his law degree from Loyola Marymount University. After receiving his law degree, he served as chief legal counsel to California Portland Cement company in downtown Los Angeles. Longing to set his own course, he moved from Southern California to the Central Valley of California in 1975 to establish his own law practice. Residing in Atwater and practicing in Merced, he established several law partnerships including Flanagan & Corman as well as Flanagan, Mason, Robbins, Gnass & Corman. Always looking to broaden his reach, he briefly established, with Bill Hoyt, Heritage Realty. After numerous years in public law practice, he ran for and was elected as Superior Court Judge of Merced County. He served as Superior Court Judge of Merced County for thirteen years until his retirement from the bench in 2013.
Hugh was a beloved member of the Merced/Atwater community. Quick witted and gifted in speech, he was respected by all that interacted with him. He was an active member at Central Presbyterian Church as well as numerous charitable organizations including the Castle Air Museum and Merced Rotary. He was a dedicated armed service member in the Navy through the ROTC while at Purdue, active duty after graduation and serving in the Navy Reserves in the JAG corp. While in public law practice and as a Superior Court Judge, he supported numerous civic activities and causes supporting the Merced/Atwater area. He was smart and funny with the ability to interact and connect with individuals while holding fast to his convictions and beliefs.
Hugh was preceded in death by his father Charles and mother Esther He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years Norma, his four boys, Michael, Mark, Matthew and Tim (Sheri), his brothers Bruce and Tom as well as his nine grandchildren, Andrew, Morgan, Alison, Emily, Kaylie, Macy, Brynn, Keller and Aiden.



Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
November 26, 2020
I remember the great BBQ at his house. Norma has many different pies to eat for dessert. The gathering of the family is what made him and Norma happy.
Lori
Family
