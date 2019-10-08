Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida May Rossie, 87

Educator

Livingston - Ida May Rossie, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 2. She was 87 years old. Ida was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Shinglehouse, Pennsylvania, as Ida May Genaux. She was the second from the oldest in a family of 7 children. She lived in Pennsylvania until the age of 14, when the family traveled to California. Ida's family remained in California for one year, at which time she graduated from 8th grade at Round Mountain, near Redding. The graduation was actually held at Redding High School where all of the small schools in the area came together to hold their 8th grade graduations. After this, the family started to travel back to Pennsylvania to visit relatives. The family stopped and worked along the way in Utah (picking peaches and tomatoes), Colorado (cutting corn and sugar beets), Kentucky (working on a dairy), and finally made it to Pennsylvania. This trip took almost a year. After visiting the relatives, Ida's family moved to Ohio to work on a dairy. In Ohio, Ida finished her first two years of high school. She was working hard in school to graduate high school in three years, but the family then moved back to California. This time the family settled in Livingston, California where Ida stayed. She continued high school at Livingston High, and got a job working packing fruit. She was also hired at J & B Fountain and Grocery in Livingston. While working there, she met and married her husband, Lee Rossie. As Mrs. Rossie, Ida continued to work in the fruit packing shed as a supervisor for Sam Maeda, and later for the Livingston Growers Association. At the age of 38, Ida started Merced College. She graduated from Merced College and then graduated from Stanislaus State University. In the fall of 1975, Ida started her first full time teaching position as a Special Education Teacher for the Los Banos Unified School District. In the fall of 1976, Ida took a position closer to home, as a Special Education Teacher for the Livingston Union School District. She remained a teacher in Livingston until her retirement.

After retirement, Ida enjoyed time with her grandchildren, working in her yard, being active in her church, and visiting with neighbors and friends. She always had time to talk or play a good game of cards.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Rossie; her sister, Laura Oles; and her brothers, Curtis Genaux and Murray Genaux.

She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Rossie Toews, of Atwater; and her two sons, Kenneth Rossie of Livingston and John Rossie of Redding, California; one sister, Alice Jarman in Alabama; her brother Jack Genaux of Lincoln, California; and her brother Larry Genaux of Oregon. She also leaves behind the joys of her life, her nine grandchildren; and her thirteen great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Friday, October 11th at the Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am; Burial will be at 11:15am at the Winton District Cemetery; and a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon at the Pioneer Hall at the Livingston United Methodist Church following the burial.

Flowers can be sent to the Atwater Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home; or a donation to either Covenant Care Hospice in Turlock, or the Susan Komen

Cancer Foundation can be made in her honor.

