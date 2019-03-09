Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ida Belle Ramsey

Oct 13, 1938 - Mar 5, 2019

Our beloved mother, wife and best friend was taken by the Lord on March 5, 2019. Ida was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on \September 13, 1938 to Joseph and Dora West. Ida attended school in Hobbs and met her future husband, Darwin in high school. Darwin enlisted in the Air Force and Ida joined Darwin during his training at Denver and Albuquerque. She accompanied him throughout his 30 years military service to thirteen bases including; Germany, Turkey, and Japan. During the many separations a military wife must endure, Ida was not idle. Ida was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and a cheerleader instructor. Somehow she still found time to teach Sunday school at the base chapel. She became a skilled dental assistant and progressed to an evaluator for new hires. Later she chose to become the Child Care Director at Duluth, Minnesota. This experience led to her selection as the Child Care Director of four facilities on three installations in Japan. On her return to the US in 1980, she worked at the Castle base hospital until she was appointed the Base Relocation Director. A position she held until Castle AFB closed. She rejected offers to continue at another installation, instead choosing to retire.

Ida is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darwin, and daughter Darla Spinnato of Atlanta, sons Kevin of Atwater, and Steven from Stockton. Ida also is survived by two sisters, Jeannie Teague of Tyler, Texas; Patsy of Artesia, New Mexico; and brother Howard West of Hobbs, New Mexico. She is blessed with 7 Grandchildren. One son, Darwin Jr. is deceased. Ida was a very active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Atwater Soroptomist club for many years. Ida was also a regular worshiper and member of the church "AINT YOUR MAMA'S CHURCH"

The services for Ida will be held in the chapel at the Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home at 1490 B Street at 6 P.M. on March 12, 2019. A viewing will precede the service at 4 to 6 P.M.

www.cvobituaries.com



Ida Belle RamseyOct 13, 1938 - Mar 5, 2019Our beloved mother, wife and best friend was taken by the Lord on March 5, 2019. Ida was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on \September 13, 1938 to Joseph and Dora West. Ida attended school in Hobbs and met her future husband, Darwin in high school. Darwin enlisted in the Air Force and Ida joined Darwin during his training at Denver and Albuquerque. She accompanied him throughout his 30 years military service to thirteen bases including; Germany, Turkey, and Japan. During the many separations a military wife must endure, Ida was not idle. Ida was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and a cheerleader instructor. Somehow she still found time to teach Sunday school at the base chapel. She became a skilled dental assistant and progressed to an evaluator for new hires. Later she chose to become the Child Care Director at Duluth, Minnesota. This experience led to her selection as the Child Care Director of four facilities on three installations in Japan. On her return to the US in 1980, she worked at the Castle base hospital until she was appointed the Base Relocation Director. A position she held until Castle AFB closed. She rejected offers to continue at another installation, instead choosing to retire.Ida is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darwin, and daughter Darla Spinnato of Atlanta, sons Kevin of Atwater, and Steven from Stockton. Ida also is survived by two sisters, Jeannie Teague of Tyler, Texas; Patsy of Artesia, New Mexico; and brother Howard West of Hobbs, New Mexico. She is blessed with 7 Grandchildren. One son, Darwin Jr. is deceased. Ida was a very active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and the Atwater Soroptomist club for many years. Ida was also a regular worshiper and member of the church "AINT YOUR MAMA'S CHURCH"The services for Ida will be held in the chapel at the Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home at 1490 B Street at 6 P.M. on March 12, 2019. A viewing will precede the service at 4 to 6 P.M. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close