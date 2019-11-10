Ignacio Musquiz Jr.
October 5, 1947 - October 30, 2019
Ignacio Musquiz Jr., a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, faithfully departed Wednesday, October 30, 2019 unexpectedly in his home at the age of 72. He was born October 5, 1947 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Ignacio and Carolina Musquiz. Ignacio was known to most as "Nash" or "Nacho".
Nash was raised in Merced, CA and attended Merced High School. Following graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. His love for God, his country and his family was unwavering! Nash was married to the love of his life Rosalva Musquiz for over 23 years. Nash was an avid and skilled painter and studied martial arts. He had a passion for his family, friends, football (Dallas Cowboys), music and most importantly -God. Nash was a true patriot, he believed in defending his country and what it stands for.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Ignacio & Carolina Musquiz, siblings Gilberto Musquiz, Lilia Gonzalez-Charo & Mary Pinales.
He is survived by his loving wife Rosalva Musquiz, sister Dolores Alvarado (Raymond), children Ignacio Musquiz III (Regina), Ricardo Musquiz (Maranda), Mario Robles, Neomi Akard, Heidi Golubski, Levi Benson and Rosie Musquiz. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. He will be missed by many!
Nash will be laid to rest in Boulder City, Nevada.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 10, 2019