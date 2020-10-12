Ignatious Rudy GarciaJul 31, 1931 - Oct 1, 2020Ignatious Rudy Garcia was born on July 31, 1931, in Madera, California, and went to heaven on October 1, 2020, in Modesto, California. Rudy's faith kept him along his journey with the Lord.Rudy began his adult career as a truck driver and later became self-employed. He was the owner of Rudy's Barber Shop on Main Street in Merced, California. He also was a realtor for Garcia Realty for 34 years. Rudy was a member of the Elk's Lodge, Merced Men's Club, and the Guadalupe Society. He loved traveling with his wife. They enjoyed going to their second home in Mazatlan with Rosie Rodriguez's family.Rudy loved his wife, family, and friends. He was always laughing and full of smiles and jokes. He had a love for spicy food, and nothing was ever too hot. His favorite response when asked, "How are you?' He always replied, "very handsome."Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Ruth Garcia; children, Jesus Garza, Margie Anderson, Patricia Scheidt, and eight grandchildren.He preceded in death by his father Joe Garcia, mother Sadie Garcia Flores, and brothers Henry Flores and Joe Garcia Jr.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with visitation held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Vigil Service with Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow services at Evergreen Memorial Park 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.