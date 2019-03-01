Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-9pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced. Homegoing Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church located at 500 Buena Vista Dr. in Merced with burial to follow at Merced District Cemetery in Merced.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Indiana Lewis.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2019