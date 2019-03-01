Indiana Lewis (1917 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Indiana Lewis.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-9pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced. Homegoing Services will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church located at 500 Buena Vista Dr. in Merced with burial to follow at Merced District Cemetery in Merced.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Funeral Home
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.