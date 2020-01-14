Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Lamb

September 20, 1934-January 07, 2020

Irene Rosas Lamb, 85 of Merced California, died surrounded by her family on Tuesday January 07 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto, CA.

Irene was born on September 20 1934 in San Juan Texas.

She was predeceased by her parents Anastacio and Santos Lejia Rosas of Fresno California,

her sister Soccorro R Pena of Corpus Christi, her brothers Raymundo Rosas and Antonio Rosas.

She had four siblings that died in child birth.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Lamb, Her brother

Henry Rosas of Sacramento, CA,

her 4 Children, David Lamb, Charles Lamb, Edna Lamb and Andrew Lamb.

Irene is also survived by Grandchildren Elizabeth, Candice, Matthew, Tiffany, Miles, Samantha, Hunter, Andrew Jr, Jack Anthony, Adam, Seth, Kaelynn and twelve Great Grand Children.

Irene grew up in the Brownsville, San Juan area of Texas. In her early 20's she moved to California with her parents.

Irene was a talented singer and enjoyed playing the guitar.

In her early life in Texas she sang and played in local theaters in the Rio Grand Valley area and was even a headliner for a small troop of singers. After relocating to California, she continued to sing in local theaters and amateur hours. when she married, her focus turned from music to the care of her family.

Irene was a resourceful homemaker.

Her musical talent was inherited by many of her descendants.

She loved to crochet.

She enjoyed making shawls, blankets, and hats.

She was an excellent cook, her tortillas and tamales were the best.

Proverbs chapter 31 of the Bible describes the qualities of a capable and loving wife.

Irene Lamb embodied those qualities.

www.cvobituaries.com



Irene LambSeptember 20, 1934-January 07, 2020Irene Rosas Lamb, 85 of Merced California, died surrounded by her family on Tuesday January 07 2020 at Doctor's Hospital in Modesto, CA.Irene was born on September 20 1934 in San Juan Texas.She was predeceased by her parents Anastacio and Santos Lejia Rosas of Fresno California,her sister Soccorro R Pena of Corpus Christi, her brothers Raymundo Rosas and Antonio Rosas.She had four siblings that died in child birth.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David Lamb, Her brotherHenry Rosas of Sacramento, CA,her 4 Children, David Lamb, Charles Lamb, Edna Lamb and Andrew Lamb.Irene is also survived by Grandchildren Elizabeth, Candice, Matthew, Tiffany, Miles, Samantha, Hunter, Andrew Jr, Jack Anthony, Adam, Seth, Kaelynn and twelve Great Grand Children.Irene grew up in the Brownsville, San Juan area of Texas. In her early 20's she moved to California with her parents.Irene was a talented singer and enjoyed playing the guitar.In her early life in Texas she sang and played in local theaters in the Rio Grand Valley area and was even a headliner for a small troop of singers. After relocating to California, she continued to sing in local theaters and amateur hours. when she married, her focus turned from music to the care of her family.Irene was a resourceful homemaker.Her musical talent was inherited by many of her descendants.She loved to crochet.She enjoyed making shawls, blankets, and hats.She was an excellent cook, her tortillas and tamales were the best.Proverbs chapter 31 of the Bible describes the qualities of a capable and loving wife.Irene Lamb embodied those qualities. Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close